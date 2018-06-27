Enhanced Boating While Intoxicated Enforcement This Weekend

Conservation officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource will ramp up efforts to crack down on intoxicated boaters this weekend.

Increased patrol will start Friday, June 29 and continue through Sunday, July 1.

The enhanced efforts to reduce alcohol and drug-related boating accidents and deaths are part of “Operation Dry Water,” a nationwide campaign that aims to highlight the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol and the strict penalties for boating while intoxicated (BWI).

BWI is the leading contributing factor in Minnesota boating accidents and fatalities. Of the 12 fatal boating accidents that occurred last year in Minnesota, six involved alcohol, and alcohol has been a factor of 44 percent of boating fatalities over the last five years.

The legal alcohol limit for boaters is .08. Minnesota has some of the strongest BWI laws in the country. Boaters convicted of BWI face fines up to $1,000 for the first offense, possible jail time, boat and trailer impound, and the loss of boat-operating privileges for the first 90 days during the boating season.

Intoxicated boaters with prior BWI convictions, who have a child under 16 years old on board, or who have a blood alcohol content of 0.16 could be charged with a gross misdemeanor or felony crime and subjected to higher monetary fines, mandatory jail time, loss of driver’s license, loss of vehicle plates, and forfeiture of their boat and trailer.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

