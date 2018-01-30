Everything You Need to Know About the January 31, 2018, Super Blue Blood Moon

In 2017, there was The Great Solar Eclipse. This year, on January 31 specifically, there will be The Great Super Blue Blood Moon, Space.com reports. This particular three-fold astronomical event is happening for the first time in 150 (!) years and you had a great fuckin’ time eclipse-watching, didn’t you!? Here’s what you need to know to be the very most prepped for this space magic.

What is it?

Per Space.com, this is all going down because a total lunar eclipse, a full moon, and a blue moon (the second full moon of each month, which happens once every two years) are all happening at the same time. That means the moon will seem bigger, brighter, and closer than usual.

Why is it called that?

“We’re seeing all of the Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at that moment reflected from the surface of the Moon,” Program Scientist at NASA headquarters Sarah Noble said in a press release. That’s because during an eclipse, blue light is reflected away from the moon and red light reflected onto it, which is why many who watch the event will see a “bloody” moon.

When is it happening?

On January 31! In the middle of the night! For 77 minutes! If you live in Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, Alaska, and Hawaii!

Will I be able to see it?

Most of the continental United States won’t be able to see the SBBM (that’s #cool #slang for the super blue blood moon) in its entirety, though those watching from the west coast will be able to see a partial eclipse starting at 3:48 a.m. Those on MST, CST, and EST will be able to see the same at 4:48 a.m., 5:48 a.m., and 6:48 a.m. respectively. It’s possible those on the west coast will be able to see more than just a partial eclipse — the total eclipse begins at 4:51 PST.

Is it really going to look blue? Or red?

Not reeeally. Sure, it looks “bloody” to some, as mentioned above, but don’t go into this thinking “I’m getting my ass up to see a giant blue/red/purple moon.” It will be big and beautiful though!

Am I allowed to look at it?

Hell yeah! This isn’t The Great Solar Eclipse of 2017. Look away! I shouldn’t say it like that. Look at it as much as your heart desires!

I don’t want to get out of bed tho…

Fine! Up to you. May your Instagram suffer and you never get to witness this magic. Kidding. Watch this to get an idea of what’s happening, and/or stay tuned for live-streams you can just play from home.

