If you can’t wait until fall to get your pumpkin spice fix, you’re not alone. Experts say pumpkin spice addiction is a real thing.

Pumpkin spice typically contains ground cinnamon, dry ginger, nutmeg and clove or allspice. These spices – alone or in a combination – are often associated with the holidays and family.

With pumpkin spice addiction, there’s more involved than just a psychological association.

Experts say when that recognizable pumpkin spice scent is combined with sugar, people learn to associate the smell with the pleasure that comes from consuming it. Literally, your body learns to recognize that spice combination and crave it.

Experts say it’s not quite the same neural mechanisms involved in drug addiction. However, when it comes to pumpkin spice, the more you consume, the more you want to consume.