Faking It? Calling In “Sick” Could Get You Fired!
By Greg Travis
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 8:27 AM

Calling in sick when you’re healthy might seem like just a little white lie, but be careful – it could cost you your job.

A new survey from CareerBuilder finds that many employers have checked up on a sick worker, and 26 percent have fired an employee for using a fake excuse.

When asked to share the most dubious excuses workers have given for calling in sick, employers reported hearing the following:

  • A bear was in employee’s yard and they were afraid to come out.
  • Employee’s phone exploded and it hurt their hand.
  • Employee ate a toothpick in his food at restaurant.
  • Employee broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder.
  • Employee called in “fat” because uniform didn’t fit.
  • Dog swallowed employee’s car keys so she was waiting until it came out.
  • Employee left his clothes at the laundry mat.
  • Employee did not have enough gas to get to work.
  • Employee had to re-schedule a new manicure because some of their artificial nails fell off.
  • Employee were not sure how the solar eclipse would affect them so it would be safer to stay at home.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

Related Content

A Member of The Twins 1987 World Champs Team Died ...
WILL & GRACE Revival Already Renewed for Seas...
Are You Being Bossy – Or A Bully On The Job?
Uh Oh, Look Who’s Back In Rehab…
Daughter Goes Away to College; Mom Redoes Her Room...
Millennials Are Reviving This Old-Timey Wedding Tr...
Comments