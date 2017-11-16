Faking It? Calling In “Sick” Could Get You Fired!

Calling in sick when you’re healthy might seem like just a little white lie, but be careful – it could cost you your job.
A new survey from CareerBuilder finds that many employers have checked up on a sick worker, and 26 percent have fired an employee for using a fake excuse.
When asked to share the most dubious excuses workers have given for calling in sick, employers reported hearing the following:
- A bear was in employee’s yard and they were afraid to come out.
- Employee’s phone exploded and it hurt their hand.
- Employee ate a toothpick in his food at restaurant.
- Employee broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder.
- Employee called in “fat” because uniform didn’t fit.
- Dog swallowed employee’s car keys so she was waiting until it came out.
- Employee left his clothes at the laundry mat.
- Employee did not have enough gas to get to work.
- Employee had to re-schedule a new manicure because some of their artificial nails fell off.
- Employee were not sure how the solar eclipse would affect them so it would be safer to stay at home.
