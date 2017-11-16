Faking It? Calling In “Sick” Could Get You Fired!

Calling in sick when you’re healthy might seem like just a little white lie, but be careful – it could cost you your job.

A new survey from CareerBuilder finds that many employers have checked up on a sick worker, and 26 percent have fired an employee for using a fake excuse.

When asked to share the most dubious excuses workers have given for calling in sick, employers reported hearing the following:

A bear was in employee’s yard and they were afraid to come out.

Employee’s phone exploded and it hurt their hand.

Employee ate a toothpick in his food at restaurant.

Employee broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder.

Employee called in “fat” because uniform didn’t fit.

Dog swallowed employee’s car keys so she was waiting until it came out.

Employee left his clothes at the laundry mat.

Employee did not have enough gas to get to work.

Employee had to re-schedule a new manicure because some of their artificial nails fell off.

Employee were not sure how the solar eclipse would affect them so it would be safer to stay at home.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

