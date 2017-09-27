Family Photo Goes Hilariously Wrong Thanks to the Dog

Donal Skehan, an Irish author and TV host, uploaded this cute family photo onto Instagram on Sunday. Well, it was cute…

…Then Max, the family dog, got involved:

Donal Skehan explained what exactly went wrong in the caption of the photo:

And this is the moment our family portrait went all WRONG!

Max our dog who loves my dad more than anything got a little excited when he posed for a jumping shot outside San Francisco’s famous painted ladies! One of those perfect moments where the camera and timing works out just right!!! Puts a whole new meaning on “crotch shot”! Does anyone have any ice?

But not to worry. Skehan reported that Max just missed his dad’s “kibbles and bits,” and no genitalia was harmed in the taking of the picture.

Source: someecards.com