Mankato Man Injured In Fatal Crash That Shut Down Highway 169 Yesterday

A Mankato man suffered life threatening injuries in a crash Monday afternoon between Belle Plaine and Jordan.

Thirty-three-year-old Luke Raymond Frederick was southbound on Highway 169 when he was struck head-on by a 2014 Ford Fusion. The 2014 Fusion had been traveling north on the highway, lost control, and crossed into the southbound lanes, first sideswiping a southbound 2010 Fusion before crashing into the Highlander driven by Frederick.

The driver of the 2014 Fusion was 27-year-old Howard Joseph Ross Bartholoma of Jordan, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2010 Fusion, 20-year-old Carlie Noelle Brandt of Lesueur was not injured in the crash.

Frederick was transferred to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash was cleared. It’s not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

