Father’s Day Gift Trends Suggest Experiences, Clothing Popular for Dads

Consumers will be buying clothes, gift cards and experiences this Father’s Day.

An estimated 77 percent of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day (which is Sunday – hint, hint), according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Spending is expected to total $15.3 billion this year, with consumers spending an average of $133 per person. This is slightly down from record-breaking totals last year, when Americans spent $15.5 billion on the holiday, but still shows consumer confidence in the retail industry, reads the NRF report.

Tickets to a concert or sporting event, or going out dinner, is the top gift this year, with 47 percent of consumers planning to treat dad to a special outing. The category makes up the largest share of spending at $3.2 billion.

“Special outing gifts have steadily grown in popularity for Father’s Day since their lowest point in 2009,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said in the report. “These consumers, especially those between 18 and 24 years old, want to offer something to their dads that is unique, thoughtful and allows for quality time on dad’s special day.”

According to the survey, 43 percent of shoppers will buy dad clothing this year, 42 percent will give him a gift card and 20 percent will purchase him a new electronic. Other popular gifts appeal to dad’s hobbies; automotive accessories, tools or appliances, sporting goods and books or music will account for billions of dollars in sales.

