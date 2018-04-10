FBI Investigation Leads To Criminal Sexual Charges For Courtland Man

A Courtland man is facing 19 criminal sexual and child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led to his arrest.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office was contacted by the FBI regarding an undercover detail they had been working. The investigation concluded that 37-year-old Phillip Mark Reinhart of Courtland had sent pictures and video of prepubescent girls to an undercover FBI agent.

The Nicollet County Sheriff searched Reinhart’s home and later arrested him at his place of employment.

Reinhart admitted to investigators that he had the victim’s touch him sexually and perform sex acts on him. He also admitted to taking photographs of the victims being fully nude and of them performing sex acts on him.

Reinhart faces charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, dissemination of pornographic work, possessing child pornography, and child endangerment, among others.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook