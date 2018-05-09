Felony Charges For Man Who Allegedly Entered Ex’s Home Uninvited And Fought With Her Male Guest

A Mankato man is charged with felony burglary and assault in Blue Earth County for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriends home, then starting a fight with her male guest.

Davarian Javelle Clark, 28, is accused of first breaking the victim’s window screen, then entering her home through the front door without her permission.

According to the complaint, the victim told police she was afraid of Clark’s demeanor when he approached her and her male guest in the living room. An altercation occurred between Clark and her visitor. The victim said that Clark exited her residence, kicking and damaging the door frame after he’d learned she’d called police.

Clark later told officers that he’d found out his “baby momma” was sleeping with someone else, and he’d gone to the house to confront her. He told police a large male had opened the door and punched him in the face, and the door frame was damaged as the two fought.

Clark is charged with two felony counts of burglary, and two felony counts of assault. He also is charged with two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and damage to property.

Clark has a history of prior convictions, including one for Domestic Assault by Strangulation and another for Violating a No Contact Order. Both are from January 2016.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook