Felony Charges Mount Against New Ulm Man, Accused Again Of Sex-Related Crimes

A New Ulm man is facing more felony charges, accused of violating a restraining order and offering money in exchange for sexual favors.

Twenty-two-year-old Colten Chase Camacho was charged with felony prostitution – hiring and felony violation of a restraining order. He is also charged with misdemeanor harassment.

The criminal complaint says that Camacho is accused of starting Snapchat conversations with two females, one a 17-year-old who has a restraining order against him.

In a conversation with one of the females on May 25, Camacho allegedly asked her if she performed specific sex acts for money. The conversation was terminated when she said she was going to make a police report.

On June 15, Camacho started a Snapchat conversation with the teen, who responded a couple days later. Camacho, according to court documents, told the teen he would be in New Ulm that evening and would pay $500 if she wanted extra money.

Camacho is already facing a plethora of charges for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, engaging prostitution, and more in both Blue Earth and Brown counties. In April 2017, he was accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex for a ride.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

