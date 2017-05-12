Where to Find Mother’s Day Freebies, Deals & Discounts

Sunday is Mother’s Day, a perfect time to treat mom. There are plenty of restaurant and retail freebies, discounts and deals designed to give mom a break on the holiday meant just for her. Here are some of the best offers. As always, not all deals are offered at each location; check with your local favorite first:

Applebee’s – Spend $50 on gift cards, get a free $10 gift card.

Fandango – Buy movie tickets and get a free bouquet from The Bouq.

KFC – The chicken chain is giving away a romance novella, “Tender Wings of Desire,” featuring founder Harland Sanders – that’s Col. Sanders to you and me – as the love interest. The book can be downloaded for free on Amazon.com.

Papa Murphys – The pizza chain is partnering with Pepsi for a Mother’s Day sweepstakes giving away a three day, two night trip to Las Vegas. The runner up prize is a $100 Papa Murphy’s gift card. Sweepstakes runs through May. 14.

Starbucks – Enjoy half-prices Frappuccino each day from 3-6 p.m. through May 14.