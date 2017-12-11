Fire Destroys Home In Rural St. Peter, Family Loses Everything

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for a local family who “lost everything except the clothes on their backs” in a weekend home fire on Ottawa Road in rural St. Peter.

The massive blaze broke out Saturday at the house of Dave and Denise Peters and their two children, just northeast of town. No one was hurt as Denise and the kids, ages 4 and 6, were not home at the time. Dave made it safely, but the family’s dog and two cats died in the fire.

According to Dave’s sister Lisa Schultz, fire crews from Kasota, Le Sueur, Cleveland, Le Center and St. Peter all responded and “were so professional and worked so well together you would think they were one cohesive team.”

Unfortunately the Peters’ dream home, which they just recently purchased, was completely destroyed.

Schultz says she started the fundraiser with the community coming together to support the family, asking how and where to donate. Those wanting to help can find the information at this link.

Schultz says “Dave and Denise, as well as our entire family, are overwhelmed by all of the love and concern shown. There’s no way we can thank everyone properly.”

No word yet on a possible cause of the fire.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

