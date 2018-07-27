Fitbit May Be Key To Finding Missing Iowa Student

Investigators say they have searched a pig farm and other places in east-central Iowa near where a University of Iowa student went missing, but have turned up no sign of her.

KCCI-TV reports the pig farm is near Guernsey, about 15 minutes from 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts’ hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was last seen the evening of July 18 jogging near the Brooklyn home of her boyfriend, where she was staying to watch his dogs while he was out of town. Authorities say Tibbetts’ boyfriend has been ruled out as a suspect.

FBI and state investigators have also been using digital forensic searches of her social media accounts, cellphone and fitness tracker in an effort to find her. Investigators hope that data from a Fitbit she wore on her wrist may help lead them to her whereabouts, Richard Rahn, special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), said Friday morning.

“We’ll have to analyze it and figure out what it’s telling us,” Rahn told The Washington Post.

Authorities say that as more time passes without finding her, they increasingly suspect she was abducted.

Tibbetts may have been wearing denim shorts and a red T-shirt when she disappeared. Anyone with information has been asked to call police.

Source: twincities.com

