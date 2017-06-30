Five High School Friends Take Same Photo For 35 Years

Back in 1982 five high school friends visited a cabin on a lake in Northern California and took a picture together. Then, through the years, these friends made it a point to take a vacation together every five years – to retake the same picture.

They visit the same lake. They stay in the same cabin. They sit on the same bench, in the same order, striking the same pose.

The pictures have all been collected and are displayed on their website FiveYearPhotos.com.

Earlier this summer, they took their trip and took their picture, marking the 35th anniversary of that original photo that has, amazingly, recorded their friendship for over three decades.

This is a genius idea…don’t you wish you had done this with your BFFs?

Source: dailymail