Good news Mankato shoppers–you’ve got a new place to do some back to school shopping. The store is located in the Mankato Heights Plaza near Old Navy and inside you’ll find merchandise geared towards pre-teens and their parents. And here’s the best part…everything in the store is priced from $1-$5 dollars! Expect big crowds and some grand opening specials this weekend.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com