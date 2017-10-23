Five Teens Flee Mankato Police In Speeding Stolen Car, Then Run

Five teens were detained Sunday after allegedly fleeing Mankato Police in a stolen vehicle and then on foot.

Southernminnesotanews.com reports that the Department of Public Safety says officers spotted the stolen vehicle speeding on Madison Avenue just after 9:00 Sunday morning. After a two block pursuit with emergency lights activated, the vehicle stopped into a residential yard in the 300 block of Dane Street. The five occupants ran away, but were located by officers with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say four juveniles were processed for multiple charges and released to their guardians. They were two boys, ages 15 and 17, and two girls, ages 13 and 15.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Tah’ Viaun Alanzae Long, was arrested and taken to jail.