Fixed: Blown Transformer Leaves Kiwanis Holiday Lights In The Dark

A larger transformer has now been installed at Sibley Park after the previous smaller transformer blew twice over the weekend, leaving the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display in the dark.

The transformer failed around 9:15 Friday night and Xcel Energy crews arrived immediately and worked to repair the transformer…and the park opened as usual Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the transformer again failed at 8:45 that night. Both nights volunteers safely escorted visitors out of the park.

The 50kva transformer that failed has now been replaced with a larger 100kva transformer and officials say based on load tests, no future power problems are foreseen.

“We are truly sorry to all who drove far distances to see the lights this past weekend and were turned away because of the outage,” said Scott Wojcik, president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. “However, we are thankful for the quick response from Xcel Energy and are confident the power supply to Sibley Park can now handle our current load.”

Kiwanis Holiday Lights continues nightly through December 31.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

