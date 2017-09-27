FIXER UPPER: Chip and Joanna Gaines Will End Series After Season 5

It’s official. After five seasons of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines will say goodbye to the show that made them famous.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog on Tuesday. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The Gaineses confirmed that the show ending has nothing to do with their health or marriage or “a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read,” they wrote on their blog.

“This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” they explained. “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

But this won’t be the last you hear from Chip and Jo.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” they wrote. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

Their second book, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, is out Oct. 17 and their first collection with Target launches on Nov. 5. But that’s not all. Earlier this week on Instagram, Joanna teased that she’s working on a cookbook that will be called Magnolia Table Cookbook.

Source: cosmopolitan.com