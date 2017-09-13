Fixer Upper’s Chip & Joanna Launch New Home Goods Line at Target

Fixer Upper fans are in for the treat of a lifetime: Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching another huge home line. Even better, it will be available at a store you probably already have in your town.

Joanna took to Instagram to announce the HGTV stars’ newest collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, which launches at Target on November 5th, just in time to make your holiday gatherings Gaines-ified.

Slated to include 300+ items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables, this collaboration — which will be ongoing, with new offerings every season — is sure to be your next inexpensive obsession. Prices start at 99 cents and Target’s Bullseye View blog reports that most items are under $30.

“For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you!” Joanna writes in her Instagram post.

The business venture also comes with a charitable component. According to Target, “Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration.”

Source: people.com