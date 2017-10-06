FIXER UPPER’s Chip & Joanna Gaines Deny Reports They Ended Show Over Security Concerns

Chip and Joanna Gaines are fixing up rumors that they ended their popular HGTV series over security concerns.

The renovation pros announced they would be ending “Fixer Upper” after its upcoming fifth season, and Us Weekly reported the couple was worried about people driving by and taking pictures of their home — presenting a security concern for their four young children.

“Chip and Jo’s decision to leave ‘Fixer Upper’ is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses,” a rep told Entertainment Tonight.

“It is not based on concerns for their family’s safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement,” the rep continued.

The Waco, Texas, couple remained adamant that their original reasoning was the truth: they just need to catch their breath.

The Gaines family first appeared on HGTV in 2013, boasting their remodeling and home design business called Magnolia Homes.

Chip and Joanna are parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the pair said in a statement announcing the end of the show. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen.”

Source: nydailynews.com