Fleetwood Mac Returning For MN Show One Band Member Short

06/26/2003 - Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac in Concert at Allstate Arena - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, USA - Keywords: Stevie Nicks Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Say You Will Tour - False - - Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

The Mac is coming back. The band will be one man down however when they play the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on October 22nd. Rolling Stone reported recently that longtime band member Lindsay Buckingham had been fired over a disagreement about the upcoming tour.

Taking his place–Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. They will join Fleetwood Mac stalwarts Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie for the tour.

Tickets go on sale on May 4th and cost between $69.50 to $299.50.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook