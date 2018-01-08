Flu Cases Spiking Across Minnesota

The number of influenza cases in Minnesota is rapidly rising.

According to the latest surveillance report from the Department of Health, there were 346 hospitalizations statewide for the week ending December 30th. including 39 in southern Minnesota.

Since the flu tracking began on October 1st, there have been 1,021 hospitalizations in the state, along with 39 school outbreaks and 32 outbreaks at long term care facilities.

Minnesota is one of 36 states where influenza is now considered widespread.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

