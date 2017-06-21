Fly To Florida This Winter For $70!

You’ve got to be able to fly out of St. Cloud Regional Airport, but it seems like a small inconvenience for a fare this cheap! You will be flying aboard Allegiant Air, a small no frills airline for people who want to travel on a budget. Allegiant announced earlier this week that it is adding 28 new routes including one from St. Cloud to Punta Gorda, FL which is located just northwest of Fort Myers (home of Minnesota Twins spring training BTW). There will be 2 flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Click here for exact dates and prices. Want in on the deal? Better move now because Allegiant is requiring you to buy your tickets by Thursday, June 22nd if you want to travel by February 13th, 2018.