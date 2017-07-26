Font Matters!

Online boutique, Belle Chic, just learned this lesson the hard way. The online retailer featured a tote bag that was supposed to say “My Favorite Color is Glitter,” but the word “Glitter” used a script font combined with a gold sparkle color that made the word look more like “Hitler” than “Glitter.” “My Favorite Color is Hitler” does not make a popular tote bag! Social media, naturally, had a field day with the lettering choice and Belle Chic has since updated the bag’s font to clearly read “Glitter” in big sparkly letters. Can YOU see it???

Source: Seventeen