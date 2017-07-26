Online boutique, Belle Chic, just learned this lesson the hard way. The online retailer featured a tote bag that was supposed to say “My Favorite Color is Glitter,” but the word “Glitter” used a script font combined with a gold sparkle color that made the word look more like “Hitler” than “Glitter.” “My Favorite Color is Hitler” does not make a popular tote bag! Social media, naturally, had a field day with the lettering choice and Belle Chic has since updated the bag’s font to clearly read “Glitter” in big sparkly letters. Can YOU see it???
Font Matters!
By Greg Travis
Jul 26, 2017 @ 8:21 AM