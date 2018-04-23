Food-Themed Baby Names Are Trending Among Parents

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow surprised fans when they chose the name Apple for their daughter in 2004, but food-themed monikers are booming in popularity.

A post on BabyCentre revealed that parents have been turning to their tasty favorite ingredients for their new son or daughter.

Popular options include Saffron, Honey and Benedict, and other less common names that are seeing an increase include Coco and Apricot.

For boys, Basil, Mac and even Kale are ones that are proving to be a hit with new mums and dads.

So what do you think? If you are a foodie would you select these names?

TOP FOOD-THEMED GIRLS NAMES

Saffron

Clementine

Honey

Brie

Cherry

Ginger

Olive

Plum

Coco

Peaches

Apricot

Rosemary

Berry

TOP FOOD-THEMED BOYS NAMES

Basil

Kale

Chip

Herb

Mac

Rye

Fig

If you are looking for something a little bit more mainstream, the most popular names of the year have been revealed.

The most popular girls’ names of 2018 so far are Emma, Olivia and Ava, in that order.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook