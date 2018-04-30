Former Dork Den Employee Charged With Burglary

A former Dork Den employee is charged in Blue Earth County for allegedly stealing from the store after hours.

Tylor Eisel, 28, is charged with two counts of felony burglary after a report on April 25 that several pre-ordered, pre-released items that had been ordered for specific customers were missing. When surveillance footage was reviewed, a witness identified the man in the footage as Eisel, a former employee of the store.

Eisel initially denied the burglary when police interviewed him, but later admitted taking the missing items on April 21 or 22. He told police he took the cards out of greed and was upset about being let go from his job. He gave police the missing items, and also admitted he’d went back to the store on April 24 and took four tokens.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

