Former Mexican Villa Restaurant on Madison Avenue Gets New Tenant

We noticed the sign on the outside of what used to be Mexican Village and then Mexican Villa restaurant on Mankato’s Madison Avenue recently. It advertised the business that will soon be moving in to that location. No, it’s not another Mexican restaurant. In fact, it’s not a restaurant at all. The sign announces that Halloween Express will be opening soon at that location. It’s just a temporary, seasonal move of course. Not sure if they plan to offer chips and salsa while you shop but it would be a nice touch wouldn’t it?