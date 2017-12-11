Four Hospitalized After Teen Driver Crashes Into North ‘Kato Sheriff’s Vehicle

Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a two car crash that involved a Nicollet County Sheriff’s squad car.

The State Patrol says 45-year-old (deputy) Steven Raymond Hlavac of North Mankato was southbound on Lee Boulevard and turning left onto Belgrade Avenue when his squad car was hit by another vehicle from behind.

There were three people in the car. The 16-year-old unidentified male driver, along with passengers 16-year-old Seid Ali Jama and 18-year-old Abdulahi Osman Abshair of North Mankato.

All four of those involved were taken to the MCHS Hospital in Mankato for treatment of their injuries.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

