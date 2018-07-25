Four Injured In Highway 68 Crash When Man Misses Stop Sign

Four people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon when a man failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle that was traveling on Highway 68 near Judson.

A Hyundai Tuscon driven by 69-year-old Mary Lee Lauback of New Ulm was eastbound on Highway 68 at about 2:20 p.m. when it was hit by a Subaru Impreza, driven by 51-year-old John Andrew Johnson of Mankato

Johnson was southbound on County Road 42 when he neglected to stop at the crossing, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Health Clinic Mankato.

Each vehicle carried a passenger that also received non-life threatening injuries. Johnson’s passenger was 52-year-old Lawrence Daniel Davis of Winnebago. Lauback’s passenger was 63-year-old David Joseph Laubach of New Ulm. Both Davis and David Laubach taken to MHCM.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

