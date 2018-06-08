Free Admission At Minnesota State Parks Today

June 2018 has been proclaimed as Great Outdoors month by Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

In recognition of the accolade, the Department of Natural Resources continues its longstanding tradition of providing free admission at all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, June 9.

The second Saturday in June is also National Get Outdoors Day, with event taking place at a couple of southern Minnesota state parks:

Minneopa Sate Park will have the Minnesota Zoomobile at the park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m . Saturday with live animals, storytelling, and an ice cream social.

Whitewater State Park near Winona is holding an Family Outdoor Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with archery, trout fishing, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching and more.

Most parks will also have free loaner equipment, such as GPS units, binoculars, fishing gear and Kids Discovery Kits.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov