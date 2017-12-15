Free Pizza For All In Mankato Next Week

Mankato’s newest pizza joint is getting ready to start welcoming hungry customers.

1000 Degrees Pizzeria is at 1351 Madison Avenue, on the east end of the strip mall that includes Fitness for $10 and Busters.

1000 Degrees will have its “soft opening” Friday and then hold its grand opening next Thursday, December 21st. For the grand opening, each customer will get a free 10″ personal pizza and the first 10 people in line will win free pizza for a year.

The set-up and ordering process at 1000 Degrees is similar to a sub shop, where you go to the counter and choose the sauce, meats, veggies and cheeses you want on your Neapolitan-style, hand-tossed pizza.

Once your pizza is complete with the toppings you’ve picked, it’s then baked for about 2 minutes in a revolving brick oven at 1000°.

1000 Degrees in Mankato will be open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm, and Friday and Saturday 11am-11pm.

Nationwide, there are around three-dozen 1000 Degrees Pizzerias in operation and another dozen slated to soon open. The Mankato location will be only the 2nd so far in Minnesota. The other is in Willmar.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook