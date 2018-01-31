Free Tax Return Assistance Offered In Mankato

If you need some help filing your tax returns, the MSU Mankato College of Business is again offering free assistance.

The free service will be offered to those individuals with an annual income of $35,000 or less or families or self-employed taxpayers with annual incomes of $55,000 or less.

The volunteer tax preparers are IRS-certified, and there are no hidden fees.

The service will be offered Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in February and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in March, except for March 9 which is spring break week.

The tax assistance is by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled online at http://cob.mnsu.edu/vita/, which also includes location information for the services.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

