Fundraiser For Baby’s Education After Tragic Death Of Mankato Mother

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to fund the education of a beautiful little baby girl after the tragic death of her mother.

Michelle Kathleen Schull, age 28 of Mankato, passed away on November 29th after a complication from surgery to replace the wires on her pacemaker/defibrillator, which she had implanted as a teen.

Michelle’s death came just three-months after the birth of her daughter, Kennedy Kathleen, leaving her husband Dustin heartbroken and the only parent to the baby.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started looking to the baby’s future: The Kennedy Kathleen Education Fund.

As was her wish, Michelle’s organs were donated to countless individuals – “eternally providing the never ending gift of life.”

A celebration of Michelle’s life is set for Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato. The family prefers memorials be given to the Kennedy Kathleen Education Fund (GoFundMe campaign linked to above) or the American Heart Association.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

