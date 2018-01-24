Funny Money: Mankato Man & Woman Arrested For Counterfeiting

Criminal charges are pending against a man and woman from Mankato who were allegedly making their own money.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Jacob John Friedrichs and 32-year-old Nicole Marie Hansen were arrested without incident following last week’s search of a residence at 40 Wood Drive.

Multiple charges against Friedrichs and Hansen, including the manufacturing and possessing of counterfeit currency, are being requested. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have counterfeit currency is asked to please contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

