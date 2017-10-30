Funny Church Signs

Have you noticed how many churches in the area have suddenly tried to become cute and clever with what they post each week on their signs? Greg and John have noticed and this morning on The Breakfast Club, they shared some of their favorites. Some are really good, some are big-time groaners…

“FORBIDDEN FRUIT MAKES MANY JAMS”

“IF CATS COULD TEXT YOU, THEY WOULDN’T”

“SMILE TODAY, TOMORROW COULD BE WORSE”

“HEAVEN IS NO TRICK AND HELL IS NO TREAT”

“JESUS VS PIZZA—JESUS CAN’T BE TOPPED”

“PROPHECY CLASS CANCELLED DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES”