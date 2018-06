People were able to return to their homes early Thursday morning after a gas leak in downtown Belle Plaine.

Construction crews accidentally severed a gas main around 6 p.m. on the 100-block of South Meridian Street, according to Belle Plaine Mayor Chris Meyer.

The leak forced businesses to close and residents to be evacuated from a three-by-three block radius in the city’s historic downtown area.

Those evacuated spent part of the night at an elementary school as a precaution.

Source: kare11.com

