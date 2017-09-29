Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day 2017

If you’re one of the 83 percent of Americans who drinks coffee, you probably agree — and you’ll be ecstatic to hear that National Coffee Day is TODAY!!! Here are 11 places where you can get free or discounted coffee on National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme This year, donut behemoth Krispy Kreme is going all out. Rather than National Coffee Day, it’s celebrating National Coffee Weekend. From Friday, Sep. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 1, you can waltz into a participating Krispy Kreme and order any size hot or iced brewed coffee, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin Donuts

On Friday, Dunkin Donuts is giving away free medium hot coffees when you buy a medium or larger. Technically, it’s not free, but if you’re buy coffee anyway, it’s not a bad deal.

Cumberland Farms

According to MassLive, northeastern convenience store chain Cumberland Farms will give away any size hot or iced coffee on Friday. All you have to do is text “freecoffee” to 64827, then present the mobile coupon to the store.

Tim Horton’s

According to the Balance, you can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a coupon available in the Tim Horton’s mobile app. The best part? The offer extends from Friday, Sep. 26, to Oct. 6.

7-Eleven

If you’re part of the 7-Eleven rewards program, you can swing by the convenience store for a free coffee of any size.According to Pop Sugar, this begins on Friday and ends Sunday.

Wawa

In a statement emailed to Extra Crispy, Wawa said they will dole out free coffee all day in each store on Friday.

Pilot Flying J

With this online coupon, you can walk into a Pilot Flying J on Friday and walk out with a free small coffee, hot tea, or cappuccino.

McDonald’s

It’s not quite free, but it’s close. On Friday, McDonald’s will offer small caramel macchiatos, cappuccinos, or Americanos at a discounted price ($2 each).

Peet’s Coffee

The chain gave out free coffee last year, but this year, there’s a catch. With the purchase of any bag of blended beans, which will be offered at 25 percent off, you’ll receive a free medium coffee or tea.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is keeping it simple this year. On Friday, you can get a free 12-ounce coffee all day.

Starbucks

I’ll leave you with a word of warning. Although Starbucks springs to mind when most Americans think of coffee, the coffee giant won’t give out free coffee this year. According to Extra Crispy, Starbucks will instead replace all the menu boards with “signs describing Starbucks’ ethical sourcing commitments and coffee farmer support.” So… no freebies. Sorry.

