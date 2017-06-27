Get Ready For Even MORE Cheesecake Factory Deliciousness!
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 12:29 PM

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it will be opening a 2nd Minnesota location soon.  Plans are for the new restaurant to open sometime in the fall at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.  This location will include an outdoor patio and will be located on the upper level by the east entrance to the mall.  No official opening date has been announced.  Up until now, the only other Minnesota Cheesecake Factory was at Southdale Center in Edina.

