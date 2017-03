Lace up your shoes and join River 105 for the 9th annual Girls on the Run 5k on Saturday, April 22nd…presented by Mayo Clinic Health System. Head to Mankato’s Sibley Park for free family activities including Happy Hair, face painting, the bounce house and more. Sign in and activities start at 8 am with the Kids K slated for 9 and the 5k getting underway at 10. Register by April 12th and get a free t-shirt and finisher’s medal.