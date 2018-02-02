Girls On The Run Expanding To 5 Additional Communities

The Girls on the Run program of greater Mankato is expanding.

This year it will be offered at five new sites, bring the total number of locations to 15. The new locations will serve girls from the New Ulm, St. James, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United school districts. The current sites are in North Mankato, Mankato (5 sites), Eagle Lake, Janesville, Lake Crystal, and St. Peter.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, youth development program inspiring girls in 3rd through 5th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.

“The expansion could provide up to 100 girls the opportunity to participate in a life-changing program,” said Amy Jordan, Director of Programs at YWCA Mankato, “We are committed to making a difference in the lives of all girls, and Girls on the Run has proven to be one of the most successful ways to engage this age group.”

The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8 – 20 girls for a ten-week program, encouraging personal development, team building and connection to their communities. Each site will meet two times a week before or after school to participate in research-based lessons with dynamic discussions and fun running games. The season will culminate in a 5k event bringing together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

Girls on the Run has inspired girls in the greater Mankato area for 19 seasons and has impacted the lives of more than 1,700 girls locally.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook