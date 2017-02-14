Is It Going To Be a Boy or A Girl???

A baseball coach and expectant dad in Mississippi drew loud cheers from his players after hitting a home run of a gender reveal. Mike Brown is a volunteer assistant coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team. He and his wife are expecting their second child and, since revealing the baby’s gender has become something couples now do publicly and in grand fashion, Brown agreed to step up to the plate. His players took opposing sides – those who predicted a boy on the first base line and and those who predicted a girl on the third base line. A ball, loaded with a colored powder inside, was then placed on a batting tee. Brown, who already has a daughter, then grabbed a bat, stepped up and slammed the ball, which burst into a pink cloud. Half the team then celebrated bragging rights and mobbed their coach.