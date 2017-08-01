Golden Gopher Football Returns To The River August 31st
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 6:24 AM

Don’t miss all the fun and excitement of University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football!  Hear all the games, home and away, on 105-5 The River.  New head coach PJ Fleck has football fans fired up for the brand new season.  So Ski U Mah & Row The Boat and don’t miss a single play all season long on The River!

2017 Schedule

Date Opponent/ Event Location Time

08/31/17 vs. Buffalo TCF Bank Stadium 6:00 p.m.
09/09/17 at Oregon State Corvallis Ore. 9:00 p.m.
09/16/17 vs. Middle Tennessee State TCF Bank Stadium 2:30 p.m.
09/30/17 vs. Maryland * TCF Bank Stadium TBA
10/07/17 at Purdue * West Lafayette Ind. TBA
10/14/17 vs. Michigan State * TCF Bank Stadium TBA
10/21/17 vs. Illinois (Homecoming)* TCF Bank Stadium 2:30 or 3 p.m.
10/28/17 at Iowa * Iowa City, Iowa TBA
11/04/17 at Michigan * Ann Arbor, Mich. TBA
11/11/17 vs. Nebraska * TCF Bank Stadium TBA
11/18/17 at Northwestern * Evanston, Ill. TBA
11/25/17 vs. Wisconsin * TCF Bank Stadium TBA

Source:  gophersports.com

 

Related Content

Look Who FINALLY Made It To The Frank!
Get Ready For Even MORE Cheesecake Factory Delicio...
Please Take The BFC Coffee poll
Justin Bieber: Drives Truck Into Photographer
Severe Weather Information
The 52 Year Tradition In Mankato Is Officially Ove...
Comments