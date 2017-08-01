Golden Gopher Football Returns To The River August 31st

Don’t miss all the fun and excitement of University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football! Hear all the games, home and away, on 105-5 The River. New head coach PJ Fleck has football fans fired up for the brand new season. So Ski U Mah & Row The Boat and don’t miss a single play all season long on The River!

2017 Schedule

Date Opponent/ Event Location Time

08/31/17 vs. Buffalo TCF Bank Stadium 6:00 p.m.

09/09/17 at Oregon State Corvallis Ore. 9:00 p.m.

09/16/17 vs. Middle Tennessee State TCF Bank Stadium 2:30 p.m.

09/30/17 vs. Maryland * TCF Bank Stadium TBA

10/07/17 at Purdue * West Lafayette Ind. TBA

10/14/17 vs. Michigan State * TCF Bank Stadium TBA

10/21/17 vs. Illinois (Homecoming)* TCF Bank Stadium 2:30 or 3 p.m.

10/28/17 at Iowa * Iowa City, Iowa TBA

11/04/17 at Michigan * Ann Arbor, Mich. TBA

11/11/17 vs. Nebraska * TCF Bank Stadium TBA

11/18/17 at Northwestern * Evanston, Ill. TBA

11/25/17 vs. Wisconsin * TCF Bank Stadium TBA

Source: gophersports.com