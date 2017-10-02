Good Grief! The Peanuts Gang Is Coming To Mankato For Christmas

’Tis the season to celebrate as A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage brings holiday cheer to Mankato at the Verizon Center Grand Hall on Wednesday, December 13! Doors are at 6:00 PM and show is at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $25.50-$45.50 and go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at ticketmaster.com.

This brand new touring production of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage by Charles M. Schulz features everyone’s favorite Peanuts gang – Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally, and more, all led by the lovable Charlie Brown – as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. When Charlie Brown becomes discouraged by the materialism of the season, Lucy convinces him to direct the neighborhood Christmas play. In typical Charlie Brown fashion, things go awry when he selects a tiny fir tree for the production. It’s up to Linus to save the day and remind everyone of the real message of the holiday.

For more information, visit the website for A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage at www.VerizonCenterMN.com.