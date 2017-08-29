The Great Bedmaking Controversy of 2017

Top sheet or just a fitted sheet? That is apparently the question. The latest debate taking over social media involves bed sheets. Apparently, people are very opinionated when it comes to using a flat sheet in their bed making process. Some people swear the only way to properly make a bed is with both a fitted and flat sheet. Others claim the flat sheet is a total waste, and only makes the bed making process more difficult. According to a recent poll done by the Today show, the flat sheet users win. 82% of people say it’s flat sheet or bust and just 18% say it’s not worth the extra laundry to sleep with a top sheet every night.