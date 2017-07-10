Grooms Wearing Makeup on Wedding Days??!!

There’s a new wedding trend. Grooms are now wearing makeup on their wedding day.

Makeup artists are reporting that men are spending hundreds of dollars getting made up for their big day.

One makeup artist actually had a groom and his party of five guys come in for a day of facials, manicures, pedicures, tattoo coverage, foundation and powder on their necks and faces, ringing up a $1,500 bill for the “fun.”

It’s believed that this trend is being fueled by — what else? — social media. Guys want to look their best on Instagram, even if it means throwing on some eyeliner after putting on the tux.