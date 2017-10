River 105 was proud to be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony at 10 am today for the new Fallenstein Playground in North Mankato. Several communities leaders and dignitaries addressed a chilly but enthusiastic crowd of onlookers and supporters. While fundraising for the all-inclusive playground continues, team members say they are now only $75,000 short of their goal. To donate, go to fallensteinplayground.com.