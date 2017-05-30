Guess This Is A Little Worse Than a Rock Chip!

A Washington state woman returned to her car after work to discover a can of hairspray had exploded and embedded itself in her windshield.

Karmen Ayres said she walked out of work Tuesday in Vancouver and immediately noticed her windshield was severely cracked and there was an object embedded in it.

“At first I looked up, because I thought maybe something fell,” Ayres said. “But then I noticed it was from the inside out. I was in shock and then I realized what it was.”

“Sure enough, it was my hairspray that exploded, and it was in the back seat… it’s a far distance to travel and with a lot of force to break through the window,” Ayres said.

She said temperatures were in the low 90s Tuesday in Vancouver, and that apparently caused the inside of her car to reach levels the aerosol can couldn’t tolerate.

“It launched like a rocket,” she said.

Ayres posted a photo of the damage to Facebook.

“TIP OF THE DAY: Don’t leave your hairspray unattended in your car on a hot and sunny day,” she wrote.

Ayres, an insurance agent, said she’s heard of other things exploding inside hot cars, including soft drink cans, wine bottle and loaded guns.