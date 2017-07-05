Guess Which One of Greg Travis’s Famous Friends Won Big??!!

Kato Kaelin won big at Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers game, where he was part of a group that won the 50/50 raffle.

Kaelin, a Milwaukee native, spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about his lucky day, saying, “I love the Brewers and they were winners, and this just made it so much sweeter that we were winners at the game, too.”

He attended the game with his brother, sister-in-law and a friend. His brother, Bob, bought the raffle ticket for $30, according to the Associated Press. Fifty percent of the money collected will go toward a charity, while the other 50 percent goes to the raffle winners.

In total, the group won $12,411.

Kaelin, who gained notoriety in the 1990s for being a witness in the O.J. Simpson trial, said they were all shocked when they realized they’d won.

“Bob took the ticket and started reading each number,” Kaelin said. “He said, ‘You guys, you won’t believe this. We have the first six numbers. If the next one is a six, we’re the winners.”

“He started shaking and dropped his beer, which you don’t do in Milwaukee,” he added.