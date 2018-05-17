Guess Where Andrew Zimmern Is Opening His Next MN Restaurant!
By Greg Travis
|
May 17, 2018 @ 10:57 AM

Minnesota’s favorite celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has finally announced plans for Lucky Cricket, the new Chinese restaurant he is opening this fall.  Zimmern says he has chosen a site for the 200-plus seat eatery, the unit at 1607 West End Boulevard in St. Louis Park, which used to be home to the Bonefish Grill. The focus will be on small-plate foods and shareable dishes, with variations on foods in the Cantonese, Fujianese, Hunan, Shandong and Sichuan styles.  Lucky Cricket is slated to open this coming October.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

