Guess Where Andrew Zimmern Is Opening His Next MN Restaurant!

Minnesota’s favorite celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has finally announced plans for Lucky Cricket, the new Chinese restaurant he is opening this fall. Zimmern says he has chosen a site for the 200-plus seat eatery, the unit at 1607 West End Boulevard in St. Louis Park, which used to be home to the Bonefish Grill. The focus will be on small-plate foods and shareable dishes, with variations on foods in the Cantonese, Fujianese, Hunan, Shandong and Sichuan styles. Lucky Cricket is slated to open this coming October.

Source: bringmethenews.com

