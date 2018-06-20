Guess Which Popular 80’s Movie Is Heading Back To The Big Screen?

Thirty is a big number. When Josh Baskin asked the Zoltar machine to “make him big” in Penny Marshall’s beloved 1988 comedy Big, the magic transformed him into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks). Now that 2018 makes the 30th anniversary of Big itself, Turner Classic Movies and 20th Century Fox are celebrating by bringing the film back to theaters for a short time.

On July 15 and July 18, Big will play in more than 700 theaters across the U.S., at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time each day. Participating theaters and event tickets can be found on the Fathom Events website.

Though a comedy, Big earned Hanks his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. In 2014, Fox ordered a TV adaptation of the film from the makers of Enlisted, but the show never materialized.

